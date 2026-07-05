Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,074 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $544.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.63. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $613.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

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Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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