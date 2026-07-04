Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,736 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $38,064,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $31,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $167,043,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $613.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $544.75 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $520.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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