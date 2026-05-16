Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 153,100 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 1.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $29,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company's stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company's stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,412 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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