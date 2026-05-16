Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 59,400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $62,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $422.24 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $386.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 387.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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