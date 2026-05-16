Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 17,660 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,123,517,000 after buying an additional 305,022 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $260.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $302.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $310.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 310,318 shares of company stock valued at $87,212,814 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title

Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title

Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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