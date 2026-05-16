Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 4,900 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,930 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $297.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business's 50 day moving average price is $331.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.88 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory reiterated a Buy rating on Home Depot, suggesting at least one Wall Street firm still sees value in the shares despite recent volatility.

Telsey Advisory reiterated a rating on Home Depot, suggesting at least one Wall Street firm still sees value in the shares despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary has highlighted Home Depot as a potential beneficiary if housing turnover and mortgage-rate conditions improve, which could support future sales and earnings.

Some commentary has highlighted Home Depot as a potential beneficiary if housing turnover and mortgage-rate conditions improve, which could support future sales and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Home Depot closely ahead of earnings on May 19 , with articles focusing on whether pro demand, digital tools, and repair projects can offset a weaker housing backdrop.

Investors are watching Home Depot closely ahead of earnings on , with articles focusing on whether pro demand, digital tools, and repair projects can offset a weaker housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Home Depot can perform well in a lower-rate environment, but also noted the stock needs stronger housing turnover to really accelerate.

Jim Cramer said Home Depot can perform well in a lower-rate environment, but also noted the stock needs stronger housing turnover to really accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Home Depot to $365 from $390 and kept a Market Perform rating, reflecting a more cautious view on near-term upside.

Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Home Depot to from and kept a rating, reflecting a more cautious view on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: A new class-action lawsuit reportedly pressured the stock, adding legal uncertainty at an already sensitive time for investors.

A new reportedly pressured the stock, adding legal uncertainty at an already sensitive time for investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent pre-earnings pullback and broader worries about housing turnover have also weighed on sentiment, helping explain why Home Depot stock has been moving lower.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $405.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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