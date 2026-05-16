Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $192.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PM

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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