Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.2%

TMO stock opened at $438.16 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $486.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $616.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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