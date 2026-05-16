Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $12.22 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,170 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:PG opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $329.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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