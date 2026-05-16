Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $2.70 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $698.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $744.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $744.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $865.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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