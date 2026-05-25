Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 188,800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 444.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,300 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $330,886,000 after acquiring an additional 806,681 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $348.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $379.38 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.54 and a 200-day moving average of $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,908,391. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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