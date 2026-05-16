Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 9,490 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in RTX were worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in RTX by 68.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in RTX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,592 shares of company stock worth $13,023,502. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $171.11 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.90 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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