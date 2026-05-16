Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in CME Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 1,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 241,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,819,000 after acquiring an additional 228,187 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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CME Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CME opened at $298.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company's fifty day moving average is $298.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.06. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.17 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CME Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group's payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CME Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

Key Stories Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,597.04. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $2,489,421. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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