Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,180 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 346,610 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,065,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,868,000. Attestor Capital Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Attestor Capital Ltd now owns 128,560 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $32,031,000 after buying an additional 80,260 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,085 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $298.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "conviction-buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $287.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,800,900. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 14,541 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $3,729,330.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,895.63. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Top Amazon.com Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about AMZN:

Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Amazon Is Offering 15 Hours of Free Sports on Black Friday

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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