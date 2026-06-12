Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,897 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,866 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. DICK'S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $28,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,984 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: DICK'S Sporting Goods reported 6% first-quarter comparable sales growth, driven by higher traffic and ticket, reinforcing the view that the retailer is taking market share.

DICK'S Sporting Goods reported 6% first-quarter comparable sales growth, driven by higher traffic and ticket, reinforcing the view that the retailer is taking market share. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for several future periods, including FY2028 and FY2029, pointing to confidence in DKS’s longer-term profit growth.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for several future periods, including FY2028 and FY2029, pointing to confidence in DKS’s longer-term profit growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some analyst forecasts were trimmed for select quarters in FY2027 and FY2028, suggesting near-term expectations are still mixed rather than uniformly bullish.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $224.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $218.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.09. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.73 and a 52-week high of $237.75.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.89.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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