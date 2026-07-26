Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 19,255 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,585 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in IQVIA by 58.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,656 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,190 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $169,208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,461 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $208.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $188.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $247.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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