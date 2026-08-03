Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 37,170 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,754 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,353,188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $394,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,556 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,729,339 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,342,000 after acquiring an additional 95,727 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 630,624 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,434,000 after buying an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $1,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City this week:

Positive Sentiment: CP reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.92 per share, above the $0.89 analyst consensus, while revenue of $2.93 billion also exceeded expectations of $2.89 billion. Revenue increased 12.6% year over year, helped in part by a strong grain crop. CP Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CP reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.92 per share, above the $0.89 analyst consensus, while revenue of $2.93 billion also exceeded expectations of $2.89 billion. Revenue increased 12.6% year over year, helped in part by a strong grain crop. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its CP price target to $109 from $106 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced price. The target increase reinforces constructive analyst sentiment. Citigroup Raises CP Price Target

Citigroup raised its CP price target to $109 from $106 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced price. The target increase reinforces constructive analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.268 per share, payable October 26 to shareholders of record September 25. The ongoing payout signals continued cash-return capacity and may support income-oriented demand. CP Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus set a $105.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $88.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $93.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 25.02%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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