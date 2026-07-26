Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,953 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock worth $27,704,364,000 after buying an additional 1,663,782 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after buying an additional 1,738,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,924,523,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.6%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $263.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $242.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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