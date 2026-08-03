Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,160 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,151,735 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,564 shares of the company's stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,803,669.70. The trade was a 87.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $43,772,452.29. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,622,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $389,250,550.36. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,448,729 shares of company stock valued at $340,387,098. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $156.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show continued earnings growth, with analysts looking for a potential beat based on improving revenue trends and expectations. The company’s previous quarter delivered revenue above estimates and 17.9% year-over-year growth, although EPS fell short. Airbnb Earnings Expected to Grow

Airbnb’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show continued earnings growth, with analysts looking for a potential beat based on improving revenue trends and expectations. The company’s previous quarter delivered revenue above estimates and 17.9% year-over-year growth, although EPS fell short. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary points to continued long-term growth potential from Airbnb’s global marketplace, expanded travel offerings and the possibility of another major growth cycle. The stock’s position above key moving averages also indicates sustained momentum. Airbnb Momentum Opens a Bigger Debate

Recent commentary points to continued long-term growth potential from Airbnb’s global marketplace, expanded travel offerings and the possibility of another major growth cycle. The stock’s position above key moving averages also indicates sustained momentum. Neutral Sentiment: UBS raised its price target for ABNB to $163 from $157 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The higher target acknowledges some upside, but the unchanged rating signals that the firm still sees balanced risk and reward at current valuation levels. UBS Raises Airbnb Price Target

UBS raised its price target for to $163 from $157 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The higher target acknowledges some upside, but the unchanged rating signals that the firm still sees balanced risk and reward at current valuation levels. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained its Sell/Underweight view, raising its price target only modestly to $125 from $120. The target remains well below recent trading levels, highlighting concerns that Airbnb’s premium valuation may not be supported by near-term growth. Morgan Stanley Maintains Sell Rating

Morgan Stanley maintained its Sell/Underweight view, raising its price target only modestly to $125 from $120. The target remains well below recent trading levels, highlighting concerns that Airbnb’s premium valuation may not be supported by near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold approximately 2.1 million shares for about $315.9 million across July 27 and 28, liquidating his indirect Class A holdings. The unusually large sale, following additional recent insider transactions, could weigh on investor sentiment even though it does not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. Joseph Gebbia Sells Airbnb Shares

Director Joseph Gebbia sold approximately 2.1 million shares for about $315.9 million across July 27 and 28, liquidating his indirect Class A holdings. The unusually large sale, following additional recent insider transactions, could weigh on investor sentiment even though it does not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb trades at a richer valuation than Booking Holdings, while regulatory risks affecting short-term rentals remain an overhang. Investors may therefore demand stronger earnings and guidance to justify the premium multiple. Airbnb Versus Booking

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

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