Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $6.73 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 16,797 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,519,079,000 after buying an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,206,761 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,619,626,000 after buying an additional 126,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,544 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,718,371,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quanta Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,208,672,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,230,493,000 after buying an additional 758,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $720.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.69 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $681.67 and its 200 day moving average is $561.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $851.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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