Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,794 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $238.86 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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