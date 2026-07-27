Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $1.15 Million in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $340.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $215.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $323.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $242.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.FTAI Aviation's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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