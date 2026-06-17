Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $6.42 Million in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 136,224 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.09% of Bruker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bruker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 107.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -232.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.31.

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Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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