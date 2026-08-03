Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,048 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,426 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Corteva were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Corteva

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corteva reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.30 , exceeding the $2.24 analyst consensus and rising from $2.20 a year earlier. Seed pricing, productivity improvements, demand for newer genetics and traits, and growth in Crop Protection products supported margins. Reuters earnings report

Corteva reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $2.24 analyst consensus and rising from $2.20 a year earlier. Seed pricing, productivity improvements, demand for newer genetics and traits, and growth in Crop Protection products supported margins. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $3.60-$3.80 , reflecting strong first-half performance, operating improvements and growth platforms. Management also said it remains on track for the planned October 1 Vylor spin-off , a potential catalyst for improved business focus and valuation. Corteva first-half results and outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to , reflecting strong first-half performance, operating improvements and growth platforms. Management also said it remains on track for the planned , a potential catalyst for improved business focus and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive: Corteva has outperformed the broader market and agriculture-focused ETFs, while brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Momentum-focused analysis also highlights the company’s improving execution and fundamentals. Brokerage consensus rating

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive: Corteva has outperformed the broader market and agriculture-focused ETFs, while brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Momentum-focused analysis also highlights the company’s improving execution and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, one analysis argues that much of Corteva’s improved execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving limited upside unless earnings growth accelerates. Corteva valuation analysis

Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, one analysis argues that much of Corteva’s improved execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving limited upside unless earnings growth accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $6.38 billion, below the $6.60 billion consensus and down 1.2% year over year. The sales miss, together with competitive pricing pressure, appears to be the main reason the stock moved lower despite the profit beat and raised outlook. Corteva second-quarter earnings summary

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.66%.Corteva's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corteva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corteva wasn't on the list.

While Corteva currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here