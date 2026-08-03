Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 5,066 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,013 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,454 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Republic Services Trading Up 0.1%

Republic Services stock opened at $210.75 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.41 and a 12-month high of $238.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.57 and a 200 day moving average of $215.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Republic Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Republic Services's payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,254.24. This trade represents a 96.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,947,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,803,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,635,597,400.42. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 987,150 shares of company stock valued at $202,366,682 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $247.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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