Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 891,031 Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 891,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,147,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.58% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 87.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Nomad Foods

In related news, CEO Dominic Brisby acquired 150,000 shares of Nomad Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,813.26. The trade was a 28.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 116,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,443.08. This represents a 591.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 264,731 shares of company stock worth $2,524,538 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOMD

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:NOMD opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.43%.The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Nomad Foods's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Nomad Foods's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nomad Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nomad Foods wasn't on the list.

While Nomad Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here