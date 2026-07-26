Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 78,274 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

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Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.2%

MRVL stock opened at $194.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.16. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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