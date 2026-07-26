Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 100,380 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,320 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 100,380 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Netflix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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