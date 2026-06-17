Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 117,500 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.08% of PagSeguro Digital worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Autonomous Res downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business had revenue of $642.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PagSeguro Digital

In other PagSeguro Digital news, Director Luis Frias purchased 498,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $4,965,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,673,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,629,105.80. The trade was a 22.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandre Mr Magnani sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $2,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 607,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,839,211.40. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

See Also

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