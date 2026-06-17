Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $3.72 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,584 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,353,188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $394,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,864,045 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $436,581,000 after buying an additional 178,661 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.2% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,096 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,341 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,556 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 364.7% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 19,946 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $91.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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