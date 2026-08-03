Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 143,508 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $9,965,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.07% of Aptiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 502.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 439.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 523.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Fox Advisors decreased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

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