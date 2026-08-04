Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Stock Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 30,708 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in AGCO were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 109.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded AGCO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AGCO from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AGCO opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The stock's 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). AGCO had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.15%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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