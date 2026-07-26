Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Stock Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,640 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,380 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.08% of Birkenstock worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Birkenstock by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886,454 shares of the company's stock worth $486,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,841 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,966,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 30.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,078,000 after acquiring an additional 956,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,380 shares of the company's stock worth $120,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,719 shares of the company's stock worth $114,427,000 after purchasing an additional 562,188 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Birkenstock news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,355,155.50. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $714.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.62 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 16.26%.Birkenstock's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Birkenstock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.57.

View Our Latest Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report).

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