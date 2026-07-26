Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 11,975 Shares of onsemi $ON

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,273 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in onsemi were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in onsemi by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,703 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in onsemi by 3.9% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter worth about $3,395,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of onsemi in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it.

Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst.

Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk.

Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has noted that while onsemi has beaten earnings expectations in prior quarters, the market is currently focused more on industry weakness and the upcoming report than on prior results.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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