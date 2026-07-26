Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 16,630 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,505 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $147.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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