Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 3,914 Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,914 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 131,564 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 46.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,460 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 51,440 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,413 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,921 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $340.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.74 and a 200-day moving average of $355.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.43 and a 52-week high of $435.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $399.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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