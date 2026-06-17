Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 124.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,504 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,214 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in CocaCola were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in CocaCola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 194,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,594,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,493,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CocaCola by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,929,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its holdings in CocaCola by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 449,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,396,000 after buying an additional 51,184 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.04.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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