Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 40,800 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 244.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,475 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Textron were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 144.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,612 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $213,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,206 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 270.7% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $80,759,000 after acquiring an additional 734,478 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at $56,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 8,087.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 429,492 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $37,439,000 after acquiring an additional 424,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,781 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 405,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price objective on Textron in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Price Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $101.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Textron's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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