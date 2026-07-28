Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Decreases Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,380 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $7,625,063,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $965,932,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth about $766,345,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,925,119,000 after buying an additional 2,465,410 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $368,541,000 after buying an additional 2,357,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $640.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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