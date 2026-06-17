Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,240 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the retailer's stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,194 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the retailer's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $986.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,096.50. The stock has a market cap of $437.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,004.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $968.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,060.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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