Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Grows Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 179.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,828 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.34. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $393.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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