Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $11.44 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,208 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares.

Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure.

IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. IBM: The Historic Stock Rout Is A Generational Opportunity

Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. Neutral Sentiment: IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate.

IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure.

The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Shortly after the earnings slump, law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to IBM’s disclosures about the mainframe slowdown, adding legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $303.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.40.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 3.6%

IBM opened at $214.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.19 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.92 and a 200-day moving average of $260.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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