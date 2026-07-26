Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $12.99 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $420.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $461.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 59.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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