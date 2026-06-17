Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $14.69 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,608 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:IBM opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.61. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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