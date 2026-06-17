Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $20.64 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,154 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,514 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 53,535.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $41,444,231,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,773,153,000 after purchasing an additional 349,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 759,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of MA opened at $501.00 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $499.39 and its 200-day moving average is $522.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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