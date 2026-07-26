Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $33.05 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,229 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.6%

JNJ stock opened at $263.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is $242.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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