Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,769 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 25,636 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from neutral to buy and set a $154 price target, saying the shares look undervalued after the recent pullback. Benzinga

Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from neutral to buy and set a $154 price target, saying the shares look undervalued after the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Exxon filed for a 35-well exploration campaign in Guyana’s Stabroek block, reinforcing growth potential in one of its most important long-term assets. Article Title

Exxon filed for a 35-well exploration campaign in Guyana’s Stabroek block, reinforcing growth potential in one of its most important long-term assets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media reports continue to highlight Exxon as a possible acquisition player, including speculation around Woodside Energy, but nothing has been confirmed. Article Title

Analysts and media reports continue to highlight Exxon as a possible acquisition player, including speculation around Woodside Energy, but nothing has been confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy stocks are weaker pre-market, which adds sector-wide pressure on XOM even as the stock draws positive analyst commentary. Article Title

Broader energy stocks are weaker pre-market, which adds sector-wide pressure on XOM even as the stock draws positive analyst commentary. Negative Sentiment: Lower crude prices are the main headwind, since a sustained move below $80 could reduce ExxonMobil’s earnings power and slow investor enthusiasm for its upstream growth story. Article Title

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.92. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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