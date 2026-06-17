Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 243.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,173 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 205,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 566.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

View Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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