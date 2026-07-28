Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $1.05 Million in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $313.60 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $374.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $336.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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