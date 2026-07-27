Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $2.18 Million in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,639 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $161.11 on Monday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $199.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's 50 day moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day moving average is $171.68.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is 45.10%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

See Also

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